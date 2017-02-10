Deer River Man Charged With Assault Of A Child

A Deer River man has been charged in Itasca County District Court for Assault and Malicious Punishment of a child.

28- year- old Corey Michael Cloud, of Deer River has been charged with one count of felony Assault in the First Degree and one count of felony Malicious Punishment of a Child – Great Bodily Harm.

The charges stem from Cloud allegedly assaulting and/or maliciously punishing a two year old, between January 20, and January 31, 2017.

Medical examination revealed that the child had recently suffered a fractured skull, broken ribs and a lacerated liver while in Cloud’s care.

The criminal complaint says that Cloud has given conflicting reports regarding how the child sustained the injuries. Cloud was arrested on February 7, 2017.

Cloud made his first appearance in District Court on Wednesday, February 8. Bail was set in the amount of $100,000 without conditions and $50,000 with conditions. Terms of Cloud’s conditional bail include the following: no contact with the child, the child’s mother or older sister; drug and alcohol restrictions with spot checks and remain law abiding.

Cloud is next scheduled to appear in Itasca County district court on February 13.