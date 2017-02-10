DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Deer River Man Charged With Assault Of A Child

Josh Peterson
Feb. 10 2017
Leave a Comment

A Deer River man has been charged in Itasca County District Court for Assault and Malicious Punishment of a child.

28- year- old Corey Michael Cloud, of Deer River has been charged with one count of felony Assault in the First Degree and one count of felony Malicious Punishment of a Child – Great Bodily Harm.

The charges stem from Cloud allegedly assaulting and/or maliciously punishing a two year old, between January 20, and January 31, 2017.

Medical examination revealed that the child had recently suffered a fractured skull, broken ribs and a lacerated liver while in Cloud’s care.

The criminal complaint says that Cloud has given conflicting reports regarding how the child sustained the injuries. Cloud was arrested on February 7, 2017.

Cloud made his first appearance in District Court on Wednesday, February 8. Bail was set in the amount of $100,000 without conditions and $50,000 with conditions. Terms of Cloud’s conditional bail include the following: no contact with the child, the child’s mother or older sister; drug and alcohol restrictions with spot checks and remain law abiding.

Cloud is next scheduled to appear in Itasca County district court on February 13.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Deer River Man Killed in Head-On Crash

Posted on Oct. 10 2016 by

Authorities Seek Help Finding Missing Person

Posted on Jul. 26 2016 by

Deer River’s Wild Rice Festival Will Go On As Planned

Posted on Jul. 8 2016 by

UPDATE: Itasca Co. Declares State of Emergency, Storm Cleanup Continues

Posted on Jul. 7 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Weeser1 said

Well, people need to think. That was not smart at all.... Read More

D said

Wow Last time an under aged kid puled a knife and Bemidji cop got scared pissed... Read More

pbinca said

I have a Bzura tea cup on my kitchen wall...it's about 30" wide and is a cup ful... Read More

D. Herbert said

Wonderful performance Jennifer! Amazing talent!... Read More

0

Cats Found Dead In Crosby Home

During a Search warrant Monday, three cats were found dead and 27 were found alive at a Crosby home. Five Crosby officers and three members of
Posted on Feb. 10 2017

Recently Added

Cats Found Dead In Crosby Home

Posted on Feb. 10 2017

Erpelding Breaks Record In Staples-Motley Wrestling Loss To United North Central

Posted on Feb. 10 2017

Bemidji Girls Basketball Falls At Home To Detroit Lakes

Posted on Feb. 10 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.