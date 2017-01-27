DONATE

Dayton Asking For $75 Million To Expand Preschool

Josh Peterson
Jan. 27 2017
Republican legislators aren’t eager to expand the state’s preschool program a year after it launched.

Governor Mark Dayton is asking for $75 million in his budget proposal to expand his prized early education program.

More than 100 school districts that requested startup funds didn’t get them as the Legislature put up $25 million in the first year.

But GOP lawmakers who control the Legislature say they want more evidence of the program’s success before agreeing to a spending increase.

Rep. Jenifer Loon, of Eden Prairie, and fellow Republicans favor a scholarship system they say allows parents to choose a school that best suits their families. Loon says she thinks Dayton’s administration could better allocate the funds they already have to reach more schools.

Minnesota Poultry Farmers Watching For Bird Flu

Poultry farmers in Minnesota are cautiously watching the spread of bird flu in Europe and Asia. Minnesota Public Radio reports that the World
Posted on Jan. 27 2017

