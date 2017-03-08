Dairy Queen Serving Scoops On Free Cone Day

What better way to celebrate the first day of Spring than with ice cream?

Dairy Queen will host a Free Cone day on Mar. 20 where customers can treat themselves to a free small vanilla-soft serve cone from participating Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill locations.

“We can’t think of a better way to show our appreciation to fans, kick off the Spring season and support such an amazing cause than with a Free Cone Day,” said said Barry Westrum, executive vice president of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ).

Participating locations will also collect donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Over the last 30 years Dairy Queen locations franchised by ADQ has raised more than $120 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in local communities. Last year more than $200,000 was raised in one day for Children Miracle Network Hospitals by the Dairy Queen system, according to a DQ news release.

There is a limit to one free cone per customer while supplies last.