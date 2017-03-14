Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Announces New CEO

After an extensive search, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center has named new CEO. Kyle Bauer will lead 950 staff members and manage a budget of $115 million.

Bauer has been serving as CRMC’s Interim Chief Executive Officer the last six months, in addition to his Chief Financial Officer position which he has held for the last 12 years.

“Kyle is uniquely qualified to lead CRMC, bringing a wealth of healthcare finance and operations experience from different settings as CRMC moves to achieve the triple aim of increasing quality, lowering costs and improving the patient experience,” said Richard Schiller, CRMC Board Chair, in a statement.

In addition to CRMC, Bauer has worked for Catholic Healthcare West in Phoenix, Ariz., as well as Children’s Hospitals and Clinics of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

“I am honored and proud to serve the patients of the Cuyuna and Brainerd Lakes region and to be part of CRMC’s long standing history of providing high quality health care,” said Bauer, in a press release. “I look forward to continuing to be part of this great, independent healthcare system that remains a model for what can be accomplished in rural health care.”

Originally from Valley City, North Dakota, a rural community in eastern North Dakota, he and his wife, Laura, have three children.

CRMC is an independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located in Crosby, Minn., with 40 physicians and specialists, 60 health care providers, and 60 volunteers. CRMC includes a 25-bed critical access hospital with a state-of-the-art surgery center; three outpatient clinics located in Crosby, Baxter, and Longville; a care center; and a senior living community offering independent, assisted and memory care services.