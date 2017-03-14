DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Announces New CEO

Mal Meyer
Mar. 14 2017
Leave a Comment

Kyle Bauer, Courtesy CRMC.

After an extensive search, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center has named new CEO. Kyle Bauer will lead 950 staff members and manage a budget of $115 million.

Bauer has been serving as CRMC’s Interim Chief Executive Officer the last six months, in addition to his Chief Financial Officer position which he has held for the last 12 years.

“Kyle is uniquely qualified to lead CRMC, bringing a wealth of healthcare finance and operations experience from different settings as CRMC moves to achieve the triple aim of increasing quality, lowering costs and improving the patient experience,” said Richard Schiller, CRMC Board Chair, in a statement.

In addition to CRMC, Bauer has worked for Catholic Healthcare West in Phoenix, Ariz., as well as Children’s Hospitals and Clinics of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

“I am honored and proud to serve the patients of the Cuyuna and Brainerd Lakes region and to be part of CRMC’s long standing history of providing high quality health care,” said Bauer, in a press release. “I look forward to continuing to be part of this great, independent healthcare system that remains a model for what can be accomplished in rural health care.”

Originally from Valley City, North Dakota, a rural community in eastern North Dakota, he and his wife, Laura, have three children.

CRMC is an independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located in Crosby, Minn., with 40 physicians and specialists, 60 health care providers, and 60 volunteers. CRMC includes a 25-bed critical access hospital with a state-of-the-art surgery center; three outpatient clinics located in Crosby, Baxter, and Longville; a care center; and a senior living community offering independent, assisted and memory care services.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

CRMC Health & Wellness Screenings in Brainerd/Baxter

Posted on Jan. 16 2017 by

Hospitals And Medical Centers To Face Staff Shortages In The Future

Posted on Nov. 17 2016 by

Medical Center CEO Resigns

Posted on Jul. 19 2016 by

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center offers First Of Its Kind Non Surgical Weight Loss Procedure

Posted on Mar. 5 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Agnetta Person said

Thank you for the great coverage for such a worthwhile cause, Project Linus help... Read More

triscog said

Thank you for your awesome coverage of Project Linus make a blanket day. It is n... Read More

Gramma Bette said

Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More

Parenting Pod said

What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More

0

Public Comment Sought For Brainerd Area Lakes, Stream Management

Citizens interested in learning about or commenting on Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) strategies for managing Brainerd area
Posted on Mar. 14 2017

Recently Added

Public Comment Sought For Brainerd Area Lakes, Stream Management

Posted on Mar. 14 2017

Controlled Meadow Burn Planned For Remer, Inguadona Townships

Posted on Mar. 14 2017

BSU Player, Coach Recognized For Outstanding Achievement

Posted on Mar. 14 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.