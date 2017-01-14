Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Crew Prepares For An Exciting Year

2016 was a big year for the Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Crew. And with a new bonding bill on the table, the crew has a lot to look forward to in 2017.

It doesn’t stop there: the growth the “Red Dirt Family” has experienced has trickled down to the community. Coming soon, the Crosby-Ironton area will be getting new trails and restaurants.

None of this could be possible if it wasn’t for the hard work of the Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Crew volunteers.