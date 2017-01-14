DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Crew Prepares For An Exciting Year

Logan Gay
Jan. 13 2017
Leave a Comment

2016 was a big year for the Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Crew. And with a new bonding bill on the table, the crew has a lot to look forward to in 2017.

It doesn’t stop there: the growth the “Red Dirt Family” has experienced has trickled down to the community. Coming soon, the Crosby-Ironton area will be getting new trails and restaurants.

None of this could be possible if it wasn’t for the hard work of the Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Crew volunteers.

Logan Gay
Contact the Author Logan Gay
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Pequot Lakes Motorcyclist Suffers Serious Injuries

Posted on Nov. 8 2016 by

Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area Bike Trails To Close

Posted on Oct. 27 2016 by

Clown Craze Disrupts Crosby Schools

Posted on Oct. 7 2016 by

False Report of Kidnapping In Crosby

Posted on Sep. 12 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Irma said

Great song, Jennifer!!!... Read More

Kaye Tavernier said

Thanks for highlighting Jennifer and her talent. I so enjoyed her beautiful lyr... Read More

Martha Rustad said

Excellent interview. Informative and timely.... Read More

Doris Kohl said

Appreciate your comments, Dr HOLCOMB, good reminder!... Read More

0

In Focus: Mixed Media Form Blends Sculpture, Relief Paintings

James Bzura has moved around from New York to Colorado and now to Minnesota. History from the different areas he has travel to inspires him.
Posted on Jan. 13 2017

Recently Added

In Focus: Mixed Media Form Blends Sculpture, Relief Paintings

Posted on Jan. 13 2017

Lakeland Currents 1009 - Economic Overview

Posted on Jan. 13 2017

Annual 'Back To Hack' Four Day Festival To Be Held In Hackensack

Posted on Jan. 13 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.