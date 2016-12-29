Crow Wing Energized Offers Lifestyle Change Classes

With a new year quickly approaching Crow Wing Energized is offering 14 free lifestyle change classes at numerous places and times beginning Jan. 9.

The program will be yearlong and will help participants make important lifestyle changes such as including healthy eating, physical activity, and improving problem-solving skills into their daily lives. Crow Wing Energized, Crow Wing County and Essentia Health, and Statewide Health Improvement Partnership will sponsor the classes.

Certified lifestyle change coaches will lead the sessions. There will be 16 weekly sessions and monthly follow-up sessions.

There are more than 14 classes in the communities of Brainerd, Baxter, Nisswa, Merrifield, Pine River and Hackensack. The only restrictions are participants must be at least 18 years of age or older and not pregnant.