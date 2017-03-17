Crow Wing County Trail Closures

The Crow Wing County Land Services Department will be temporarily closing selected forest trails on county managed lands to motorized vehicles. These closures are due to vulnerable trail surfaces caused by the spring thaw. Land Services staff will periodically monitor trail conditions, and when appropriate, the closures will be lifted.

“These temporary closures help us to protect vulnerable forest trail surfaces and to minimize maintenance costs,” stated Chris Pence, Land Services Supervisor.

Closure signs will be installed at each trail to notify the public. The location and status of all trail closures can be found at http://crowwing.us/318/Trail-Closures. The County is asking citizens to observe these trail closures during spring thaw in order to protect our natural resources.

Please contact the Crow Wing County Land Services Department at 218-824- 1010 or landservices@crowwing.us with any questions or to report violations.