Crow Wing County Landfill Summer Hours

Beginning April 1 the Crow Wing County Landfill will move to its summer hours of operation. It will be open Monday through Saturday weekly from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. During those business hours the County Landfill can accept household garbage, fiberglass boats, mattresses, furniture, mobile homes and other items for proper disposal.

“The County’s one-stop- service provides convenient access for proper disposal of unwanted materials at the Landfill,” said Land Services Supervisor Chris Pence.

Customers utilizing the landfill must stop at the Landfill Office and speak with the attendant to discuss the items to be disposed, collect any fees, and receive directions to the proper drop-off locations. All loads coming to the County Landfill must be covered, and uncovered loads are subject to a $5 fee.

The following items can be properly disposed in the Landfill for free or a nominal fee depending upon the items:

Free recycling of lead-acid car/marine batteries

Recycling of used oil filters, motor oil and anti-freeze is available at the Landfill and several drop-off

Free compost of lawn and garden material (please separate brush and branches)

Demolition materials may be disposed in the demolition landfill for a fee

Large appliances, electronics, tires with or without rims, scrap metals, glass, and plastic

The Crow Wing County Landfill is located at 15728 State Highway 210 just east of Brainerd, 218-828-4392.