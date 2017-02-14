DONATE

Crow Wing County Children, Teens Can Receive Free Checkups

Feb. 14 2017
Child and Teen Checkups can help youth get free wellness visits from local medical, dental and vision providers.

“These checkups are important for everyone,” said Denise Sjodin, Crow Wing County public health nurse, in a statement. “Parents are great at bringing small children in for regular checkups. That tends to drop off through the teenage years.”

Even if teens are healthy, Sjodin says, medical checkups are needed at least every two years. Checkups include physical, mental and emotional health screenings, including immunizations.

To qualify for a free checkup through Child and Teen Checkups, youth must be age 20 or younger and on Medical Assistance.

“We want eligible people to use this program for their checkups while it’s available to them,” Sjodin said. “Don’t wait until there’s a problem to see a doctor.”

Community Services expends more than $163 million dollars annually. $7.6 million of that expenditure is funded by the county levy. While this is a large portion of the county budget there has been a decrease over recent years. For example, from 2009 to the proposed 2017 budget, the county has reduced tax levy dollars by $1,209,306, a decrease of 14.3%.

Crow Wing County residents can get more information, along with a current list of medical, dental and eye clinics at www.ChildAndTeenCheckups.com. Or, by calling 1-877- 724-1080. To schedule a checkup, contact the clinic and ask for a Child and Teen Checkup.

Those living outside of Crow Wing County should contact their local county public health department to learn more.

