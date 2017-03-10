Crosby Mayor Arrested
68- year- old, James Jesse Hunter was booked in the Crow Wing County Jail on three felonies.
The Crow Wing County custody report shows that Hunter was booked Friday morning for theft by swindle, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and lawful gambling fraud crimes.
Hunter owns multiple businesses such as CI Auto Crosby, Hunter Nelson rental properties, and JH Trucking.
