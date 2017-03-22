Crosby-Ironton Ready For State

- Home
- Support
- Lakeland News
- Local Programs
- Watch Online
- Schedule
- Community
- Shop
- About
After losing in the section finals each of the past three years, the Crosby-Ironton Boys Basketball team finally got over the hump and is headed to state after beating last year’s section champ Esko. We caught up with the Rangers today at their final practice before heading down to Minneapolis.
Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.
Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
The bus did not hit the light pole initially. It was going pretty fast and coul... Read More
Thank you for the great coverage for such a worthwhile cause, Project Linus help... Read More
Thank you for your awesome coverage of Project Linus make a blanket day. It is n... Read More
Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More