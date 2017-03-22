DONATE

Crosby-Ironton Ready For State

Clayton Castle
Mar. 21 2017
After losing in the section finals each of the past three years, the Crosby-Ironton Boys Basketball team finally got over the hump and is headed to state after beating last year’s section champ Esko. We caught up with the Rangers today at their final practice before heading down to Minneapolis.

