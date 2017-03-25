DONATE

Crosby-Ironton Boys Basketball Falls In State Championship To Minnehaha Academy

Justin Prince
Mar. 25 2017
So for the sixth time, the Rangers boys basketball team makes it to the state championship, and just like the previous five, they came up just short of that elusive state title.

In their first state tourney, C-I’s four seniors were pushed to their limits, with three of them playing the entire 36 minutes.
And they say it was an experience they’ll never forget.

And while the team will no doubt miss their four seniors, head coach David Galovich says he hopes the younger players, despite not getting much playing time, can learn a few things from this season and this experience

