CRMC Health & Wellness Screenings in Brainerd/Baxter

Taylor Archer
Jan. 16 2017
Brainerd, MN – Women in the Brainerd lakes area are encouraged to learn if their heart is healthy by attending a free health and wellness screening at the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Baxter and at the Westgate Mall in Brainerd.

Women will also have the chance to discuss their results with health professionals and undergo additional screenings and obtain health education.

Screenings are scheduled Thursday, Jan.19 from 7a.m.-10 a.m. at Cuyuna Regional Medical center in Baxter. Screenings will again be held on Tuesday Jan.24 from 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Westgate Mall in Brainerd.

Screenings results will be available on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 4:00 p.m. to 7: 30 p.m. at the Franklin Arts Center in Brainerd.

The screenings include an online health risk assessment, fasting blood draw for cholesterol and glucose levels, body mass index and blood pressure monitoring, and consultation with a health coach. A 12-hour fast is required for best results.

For more information, email jennifer.holmvig@cuyunamed.org or call 218-545-4455.

