Crash Injures Fosston Man
A Northwest Minnesota man suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash Monday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says that 72- year- old; Curtis Leroy Swenson of Fosston was seriously injured in a crash where the vehicle he was driving drifted into the path of another car.
Swenson was driving south on State Highway 371 in Cass County when he lost control of a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu.
The Swenson’s vehicle drifted into the path of a 2007 Ford Edge traveling in the opposite direction. The driver and passenger in the Ford were uninjured. Swenson’s passenger sustained non-life threatening injures.
Swenson was taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.
