Convicted Rose Downwind Killer Sentenced

Mal Meyer
Feb. 9 2017
The convicted killer and ex-boyfriend of Rose Downwind was sentenced in Beltrami County Court today. Marchello Anthony Cimmarusti, 41, will serve 35 years in prison under a plea agreement with the county attorney.

Cimmarusti was convicted of 2nd degree murder with aggravating factors that he dismembered and concealed the body. The court found that he had also inflicted emotional distress to the family, who searched for her for nearly two months.

According to the police report, Cimmarusti had been previously charged with domestic assault against Downwind and was issued a no contact order.

Downwind and Cimmarusti were involved in a domestic dispute when Downwind reached for her cellphone to record the abuse. Cimmarusti then pushed her down the stairs where she fell to the landing. In an interview with police, Cimmarusti says he checked for a pulse but did not perform CPR or call law enforcement.

At the sentencing, family and friends, including the grandfather and mother of Downwind, gave impact statements to the court.

Cimmarusti at times cried during the statements. He read a written statement in which he mentioned the children he had with Rose.

Two people called out in court when he asked for forgiveness. They said that they could “never forgive [him].”

The County Attorney had recommended 420 months in jail under the agreement that Cimmarusti would show law enforcement were the body was located and provide testimony.

The judge delivered the maximum sentence with, at minimum, two thirds of the time to be spent in prison. If he were to be released, he will have to spend the rest of the time under supervised release. Cimmarusti will receive credit for the 426 days that he has served in jail. He will have to pay $5,000 fines as well.

Two accomplices to the murder have also been sentenced for their role in the concealment of the body. Brandon Rossbach, 32, was sentenced to 16 years and nine months in prison. Christopher John Davis, 27, will serve 10 years and three months for aiding an offender.

