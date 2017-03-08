Company Wants To Enable Minnesotans With Solar Energy

A non-profit organization wants to develop innovative projects that enable low-income Americans in Minnesota to go solar.

The Rural Renewable Energy Alliance (RREAL) is one of the applicants to participate in the U.S. Department of Energy SunShot Initiative’s Solar in Your Community Challenge. It comes with a $5 million prize aimed at expanding solar electricity access.

Awarded up to $60,000 in cash and $10,000 in technical assistance, RREAL will use the money over the next 18 months for the projects.

“We are thrilled that our team was selected to join the Challenge,” said Jason Edens, director of RREAL. “Our project will provide 300kW of solar power to low and moderate income Americans, and demonstrate that solar is a fiscally, socially, and environmentally responsible way to deliver energy assistance to low-income people.”