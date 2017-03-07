DONATE

Community Spotlight: Sleigh Ride Benefits Area Food Shelf

Josh Peterson
Mar. 6 2017
The warm temperatures this past weekend did not keep a first time event from happening. We show you how a first time event made use of what little snow we have left and how it was put to use for a good cause.

As the holiday classic goes, it’s lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you! The Beltrami County Fairgrounds took on a more seasonal feel with the sound of jingle bells and the sight of horse drawn sleighs that were all part of an event to benefit the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.

Even though this is the first year that the Food shelf has offered a sleigh ride event, it actually has a longer history, beginning in Cook County.

Bemidji resident Stacey Schussman came up with the idea to benefit the food shelf after getting the idea from a member of her family.

For the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, this opportunity came at the right time. The March food drive is extremely important for the area, because it not only helps with food donations, but monetary donations that can stretch well into the summer months when food shelf use is at its peak season.

When it comes to helping the food shelf, anyone can step forward and put together a project. Whether it’s simple or elaborate, any help with raising awareness and funds is welcome.

With the first year of hosting a community sleigh ride considered a success, the hope is that it returns and sees continued growth for years to come.

Pipeline Meeting Expected To Draw Hundreds To Bemidji

The only public meeting for an oil pipeline expansions’ environmental review draft is set to take place in Bemidji. Hundreds will come to
Posted on Mar. 6 2017

