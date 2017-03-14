Community Spotlight: Area Organization Provides More Than Just Security Blankets

One of the best comforts after going through tragedy is something to hold on to. One organization is giving children in need much more than a security blanket.

Inside Trinity Lutheran Church, scissors snip away, sewing machines come to life and after a few last stitches, volunteers put little prayer notes on 300 blankets to go to children in area hospitals.

The volunteers are helping create the annual stockpile of blankets for infants to teenagers for the Linus Project. The northern chapter delivers the gifts anywhere from Thief River Falls to Grand Rapids, Roseau to Bemidji.

They usually don’t know who the blankets are intended for but some times they get specialty call. Last fall they delivered blankets to the school classroom of a 7-year-old boy who died crossing a road in Thief River Falls.

Being able to pick out the fabrics to go to the children is one of Amy Nygaard’s favorite parts.

When Mackenzie Ellis and her family heard about the cause, they decided to lend a helping hand.

The help is surely appreciated. If the organization knows who made the blanket, they’ll add the person’s contact information so the child can send a thank you note.

The organization could use more blankets for teenagers. The preferred size of a new, homemade, washable, smoke-free, pet-free and chemical-free is 50″ by 72″. Monetary contributions are greatly appreciated as well and they are tax deductible. Drop off sites include: Grand Rapids, ABC’s of Quilting; Oklee, Quilting Supply; Thief River Falls, Sjoberg’s Inc; Wilton, Sadie Rae’s Quilt Shop.

More information can be found at www.projectlinus.org.