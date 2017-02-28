DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Community Spotlight: 2017 International Eelpout Festival

Haydee Clotter
Feb. 27 2017
Leave a Comment

“Eelpout 2017,” said Travis Dedomines, Eelpout attendee.

The 38th annual International Eelpout Festival reeled several people to Leech Lake in Walker on Saturday. A festival that usually brings in more than ten thousand people saw about 4 to five thousand due to vehicle weight restrictions, according to Eelpout Event Organizer Jared Olson.

“I mean we had warmer weather the week before which hurt some of the landing and stuff like that but everything now is really hard and as you can see my breath it’s cold out now,” said Jared Olson, Eelpout Festival Event Organizer.

Not everyone comes out just for the eelpout. It’s about having a good time, says Travis Dedomines of Farmington, Minnesota. He was enjoying the atmosphere and even went for a helicopter ride.

“If we’re going to be honest it’s not so much a fishing tournament as it is a just kind of a party atmosphere, but you know it’s fun we keep it pretty real here,” said Travis Dedomines, Eelpout attendee.

There’s plenty of eelpout to go around if that’s your thing.

“If there was anything I could eat it would be pout every year,” said Eelpout Attendee Josh Fearing.

“I’ve never been to a place more barbaric and fun. This is everything I’ve ever dreamed of,” said Boone Fischer, Eelpout attendee.  “It’s like WE Fest, but better. I don’t like WE Fest.”

Our very own Justin Prince got in on the action too.

“A lot of people will take them and eat them or we have them frying in the tent right now also, so everybody likes to try the fish and just taste it,” said Olson. “It’s a little fishy, gamey tasting. You know it’s the Eelpout Festival, so we’re eating it.”

Todd and Troy Thoma drove in from Minneapolis and used the weekend to bond as brothers.

“We have a cabin in Hackensack, so it’s convenient to come up here, said Eelpout Attendee Todd Thoma. “We’ve been coming up here since the 80s, so it’s always a good time see friends and have a good time with crazy people.”

The festival also offers something to the community.

“It’s a big part of the community here I mean obviously February not a lot going on in northern Minnesota, but when you’re standing on two feet ice, so I think everybody really appreciates it and likes it,” said Olson. “I hope they all do well this weekend.”

Until next year.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Vehicle Restrictions To Be Enforced During Eelpout Festival

Posted on Feb. 13 2017 by

Community Spotlight: Women Anglers Of Minnesota Go Ice Fishing

Posted on Jan. 9 2017 by

Leech Lake Bands Together To Discuss New Oil Pipeline

Posted on Jan. 4 2017 by

Zebra Mussels Found In Leech Lake

Posted on Dec. 8 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Gramma Bette said

Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More

Parenting Pod said

What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More

LilaStern said

We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

0

Sanford Center Over Budget In 2016

The news was not good at the Sanford Center’s Advisory Board meeting where the event center’s annual report was presented. The
Posted on Feb. 27 2017

Recently Added

Sanford Center Over Budget In 2016

Posted on Feb. 27 2017

Miss Bemidji Helps Those In Need Dress For Success

Posted on Feb. 27 2017

Search For Missing Teenager Continues

Posted on Feb. 27 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.