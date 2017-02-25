Community Remembers Two Killed In Fire

The wind is blowing, but the chimes barely ring. At the top of the hill there was once a house, but all that’s left is rubble. According to the Koochiching County Deputies and Northome Fire Department, a fire happened on Wednesday after midnight.

“Shocked. Wondering why it would happen to a nice couple, how it happened, just very shocked,” said Amanda Dreher, True Value Owner.

Authorities haven’t released the identities of the two individuals, but the community knows who they are. According to a Facebook group titled “Franklin Memories” Dr. Gordon W. Franklin and his wife, nurse Marjorie Midge Franklin, lived in the house.

“Going to their house for dinner after church, doing stuff with the kids and just spending a lot of time that way,” said Scott Jourdan, family friend. “My biggest memory of him is just what godly men him and Midge were.”

The Franklin’s worked together at Northome Medical clinic which is now Scenic Rivers Health Services. Several say Dr. Franklin delivered them as babies and he would even make house calls. Dawn Jourdain worked with Dr. Franklin for five years before his retirement.

“He had a gentleness about him and his faith was very much a part of his medicine and his life in general,” said Former Co-Worker Dawn Jourdan. “He was more than just a doctor in this community.”

You can even see some of the things that made a house a home like this sink and dishes. Community members tell Lakeland News that the couple’s son also lived in the home but was away when the fire happened.

“I’m happy for them to where they are now, but sad for those of us left behind,” said Scott.

“I agree with what Scott said and they’re at peace,” said Dawn.

The couple was described as short in stature but with a big heart and always wiling to help anyone.