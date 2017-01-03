Common Ground: Jacques Art Center & Mary Pettis Gallery Showing
Thursday, January 5 at 7pm
In this season 8 premiere 2-segment episode, tour the Jacques Art Center in Aitkin Minnesota to view the expressive realist landscape art of Mary Pettis. Then listen at Brainerd’s Central Lakes College as MacArthur Foundation award winner Professor Terrance Hayes of The University of Pittsburgh recites his poetry for Jeffery Johnson’s Verse Like Water.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More
Very informative... Read More
Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More
I really enjoyed your interview with Sue Harmon. What a gift she is to quilter... Read More