Common Ground 805 – Photographers Angela Shogren & Jesse MacAurthur

In this two-segment episode, join Naturalist Angela Shogren as she explores a Scientific Natural Area near Itasca State Park to photograph flora & fauna, including a diminutive, rare orchid. Then Brainerd man, Jesse MacAurthur uses his DSLR to record indigenous culture and breath-taking nature in the Amazon Rainforest.