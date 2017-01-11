Common Ground 805 – Photographers Angela Shogren & Jesse MacAurthur
Photographers use their skills to capture images few see; Jesse MacAurthur of Brainerd records the Amazon Rainforest, & Angela Shogren of Bemidji, photographs Minnesota’s rarest orchid.
In this two-segment episode, join Naturalist Angela Shogren as she explores a Scientific Natural Area near Itasca State Park to photograph flora & fauna, including a diminutive, rare orchid. Then Brainerd man, Jesse MacAurthur uses his DSLR to record indigenous culture and breath-taking nature in the Amazon Rainforest.
