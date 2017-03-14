Coders Called To Bemidji For Hackfest Competition

Teams of coders, programmers, designers, marketers and more will face off at the True North ‘Hackfest’ for the chance to win $1,000. The fast-paced event brings the teams together to design and build a technological solution to a perceived problem or need with code.

The event will be held on April 7th and 8th at the Launchpad, in the historic Mayflower Building in Bemidji. Three to five people can register for a team, individuals are also allowed to register and will be added on to a team.

Teams will be given the task for the competition during the event. All brainstorming, information gathering, designing, and developing will take place within the allotted time frame. Teams may use any technological platform of their choosing within the computer programming area.

“Event sponsors and organizers are extremely excited to offer the first Hackfest event in Bemidji,” said Northwest Minnesota Foundation Vice President for Programs Karen White, in a press release. “The True North Hackfest is meant to build from the high entrepreneurial energy in the community. Through this event we hope to further spur the technological vitality of the community.”

Teams will present their concepts to a judging panel. A $1,000 award will be presented to the top team.

A youth game design competition is part of the Hackfest on Friday, April 7th . Middle school and high school students with interest in gaming are encouraged to attend. The event begins with a two-hour workshop to learn about game design and development; youth will have three hours to design their own game and present to a panel of judges. Exhibits of emerging technology will also be provided including virtual reality, 3D printing, and robotics.

Please visit www.truenorthhackfest.com to register by March 29th.

Sponsors for the event include: Blandin Foundation, Northwest Minnesota Foundation, Paul Bunyan Communications, Evolve Creative, Launchpad, and Bemidji State University.