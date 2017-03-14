DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Coders Called To Bemidji For Hackfest Competition

Mal Meyer
Mar. 14 2017
Leave a Comment

Teams of coders, programmers, designers, marketers and more will face off at the True North ‘Hackfest’ for the chance to win $1,000. The fast-paced event brings the teams together to design and build a technological solution to a perceived problem or need with code.

The event will be held on April 7th and 8th at the Launchpad, in the historic Mayflower Building in Bemidji. Three to five people can register for a team, individuals are also allowed to register and will be added on to a team.

Teams will be given the task for the competition during the event. All brainstorming, information gathering, designing, and developing will take place within the allotted time frame. Teams may use any technological platform of their choosing within the computer programming area.

“Event sponsors and organizers are extremely excited to offer the first Hackfest event in Bemidji,” said Northwest Minnesota Foundation Vice President for Programs Karen White, in a press release. “The True North Hackfest is meant to build from the high entrepreneurial energy in the community. Through this event we hope to further spur the technological vitality of the community.”

Teams will present their concepts to a judging panel. A $1,000 award will be presented to the top team.

A youth game design competition is part of the Hackfest on Friday, April 7th . Middle school and high school students with interest in gaming are encouraged to attend. The event begins with a two-hour workshop to learn about game design and development; youth will have three hours to design their own game and present to a panel of judges. Exhibits of emerging technology will also be provided including virtual reality, 3D printing, and robotics.

Please visit www.truenorthhackfest.com to register by March 29th.

Sponsors for the event include: Blandin Foundation, Northwest Minnesota Foundation, Paul Bunyan Communications, Evolve Creative, Launchpad, and Bemidji State University.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

BSU Player, Coach Recognized For Outstanding Achievement

Posted on Mar. 14 2017 by

Four Beavers Named To All-WCHA Teams

Posted on Mar. 9 2017 by

Students Get MAD Training At BSU

Posted on Feb. 22 2017 by

In Focus: Sioux Chef Dishes Out And Delivers

Posted on Feb. 17 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Agnetta Person said

Thank you for the great coverage for such a worthwhile cause, Project Linus help... Read More

triscog said

Thank you for your awesome coverage of Project Linus make a blanket day. It is n... Read More

Gramma Bette said

Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More

Parenting Pod said

What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More

0

Public Comment Sought For Brainerd Area Lakes, Stream Management

Citizens interested in learning about or commenting on Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) strategies for managing Brainerd area
Posted on Mar. 14 2017

Recently Added

Public Comment Sought For Brainerd Area Lakes, Stream Management

Posted on Mar. 14 2017

Controlled Meadow Burn Planned For Remer, Inguadona Townships

Posted on Mar. 14 2017

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Announces New CEO

Posted on Mar. 14 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.