Code Red Alert Issued In Bemidji
A Code Red Alert was on Thursday night by the Bemidji Police Department for residents near the Sanford Center and on the east side of Lake Bemidji to stay in their homes as police were searching for a male subject wearing a red sweater. Police also advised no travel in the area.
Code Red Alert:http://ecn360.com/alert?id=8-579640
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
I have a Bzura tea cup on my kitchen wall...it's about 30" wide and is a cup ful... Read More
Wonderful performance Jennifer! Amazing talent!... Read More
We'd like to apologize, as we have a couple corrections specified to the Brainer... Read More
That's my brother😭...... Read More