DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office Sets Physical Fitness Standard

Haydee Clotter
Feb. 10 2017
Leave a Comment

An officer may be driving around in his squad car for a few hours and the next minute he’s on a foot in a pursuit. Anything can happen. The Clearwater County Sheriff decided to do something about it since being elected in 2015.

“We’re hoping that this will get the deputies exercising a little bit more and make them healthier,” said Clearwater County Sheriff Darin Halverson. “Also it’s a responsibility I feel that we have to the people that we protect and serve that when we show up on a call we should be able to physically do the job.”

The yearly standard will be based on age and gender and will begin this fall. The test will include activities such as push-ups, sit-ups and a mile run.

We’ll she how this goes this fall we’re kind of thinking maybe we’d like to look at an obstacle course type thing too down the road,” said Halverson. “Try to do things that are more practical to our job things that we might run into.

Any officer struggling in a certain area can look forward to next year to make improvements.

“The mile run is based on time and we have it based on a scale from 50 percent to a 100 percent and the different time brackets that you can make,” said Halverson.

After his or her initial hire most officers aren’t required to undergo fitness testing, but this standard will beneift the department and community.

“Let’s say there’s a medical and someone needs help with something I want to make sure that our people are up to the task of physically being able to do that,” said Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Ryan Solee.

Research began last year and the Sheriff’s Office spoke to other agencies to get their feedback. Chief Deputy Ryan So-lee also gave input to set the standard. He’s already preparing for the test.

“We have gym memberships that we offer out there in the community and a lot of us have already started partaking in 5k and 10k runs for fundraisers,” said Solee.

The plan for now is to use the high school to conduct the fitness tests.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Sixteen Officers Receive Armor Packages

Posted on Jan. 30 2017 by

Grand Rapids Man Arrested For Homicide

Posted on Jan. 18 2017 by

New Year And New Body Equals New Resolution

Posted on Jan. 2 2017 by

Man Taken Into Custody After A Polk County Deputy Is Shot

Posted on Aug. 8 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Weeser1 said

Well, people need to think. That was not smart at all.... Read More

D said

Wow Last time an under aged kid puled a knife and Bemidji cop got scared pissed... Read More

pbinca said

I have a Bzura tea cup on my kitchen wall...it's about 30" wide and is a cup ful... Read More

D. Herbert said

Wonderful performance Jennifer! Amazing talent!... Read More

0

Essentia Health Holds Breakfast Meeting To Discuss Health Care Issues

Essentia Health held its annual breakfast meeting on Friday which brought together community leaders, health officials, and Crow Wing County
Posted on Feb. 10 2017

Recently Added

Essentia Health Holds Breakfast Meeting To Discuss Health Care Issues

Posted on Feb. 10 2017

In Focus: Diversity Takes Center Stage In "Fiddler On The Roof"

Posted on Feb. 10 2017

Lakeland Currents 1011- Minnesota's Mental Health Crisis

Posted on Feb. 10 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.