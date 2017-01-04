Clearbrook Representative Sworn Into Office

Beltrami County will have a new delegate in office as Representative Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook, was sworn into office to begin his first term on Tuesday in St. Paul.

“I’m honored for the opportunity to represent our community in St. Paul, and am ready to get to work on their behalf addressing the issues Minnesotans care most about,” Grossell said. “People in Greater Minnesota want healthcare fixed, good schools, well-paying jobs, and policies that strengthen our economy for all Minnesotans. I will work with my colleagues to accomplish these goals and other important issues at the Capitol.”

In his new role, Grossell will serve on the Public Safety & Security Policy and Finance Committee, the Education Innovation Policy Committee, and the Capital Investment Committee.

Grosell will represent District 02A which also includes Clearwater, Hubbard and Lake of the Woods County.

According to his website, Grossell is committed to cutting taxes, reducing regulations for farmers and local businesses and improving local education, public safety, jobs and industry.