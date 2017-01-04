DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Clearbrook Representative Sworn Into Office

Haydee Clotter
Jan. 4 2017
Leave a Comment

Beltrami County will have a new delegate in office as Representative Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook, was sworn into office to begin his first term on Tuesday in St. Paul.

“I’m honored for the opportunity to represent our community in St. Paul, and am ready to get to work on their behalf addressing the issues Minnesotans care most about,” Grossell said. “People in Greater Minnesota want healthcare fixed, good schools, well-paying jobs, and policies that strengthen our economy for all Minnesotans. I will work with my colleagues to accomplish these goals and other important issues at the Capitol.”

In his new role, Grossell will serve on the Public Safety & Security Policy and Finance Committee, the Education Innovation Policy Committee, and the Capital Investment Committee.

Grosell will represent District 02A which also includes Clearwater, Hubbard and Lake of the Woods County.

According to his website, Grossell is committed to cutting taxes, reducing regulations for farmers and local businesses and improving local education, public safety, jobs and industry.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Car Runs Off Road Due to Icy Conditions

Posted on Jan. 2 2017 by

First Fire Of 2017 Causes $40,000 In Damages

Posted on Jan. 2 2017 by

Bemidji Man Arrested For Allegedly Soliciting An Agent Believed To Be A Minor

Posted on Dec. 30 2016 by

The Aftermath Of The Christmas Snow Storm

Posted on Dec. 27 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

Rick said

Very informative... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More

E. K. Rothermel said

I really enjoyed your interview with Sue Harmon. What a gift she is to quilter... Read More

0

Outdoor Rinks Close Due To Cold

The arctic cold fronts have made their way to Bemidji and now outdoor rinks and warming houses will temporary close. According to the Parks and
Posted on Jan. 4 2017

Recently Added

Outdoor Rinks Close Due To Cold

Posted on Jan. 4 2017

Snowmobile Accident Victim Identified

Posted on Jan. 4 2017

Minnesota Man Has Winning Hand In Poker Championship

Posted on Jan. 4 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.