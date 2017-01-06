DONATE

CLC Hosts Luncheon To Plan Bridges Career Exploration Day

Taylor Archer
Jan. 5 2017
For several high school students, the next step after graduation is to attend college. While choosing a major or field of study might be hard for some, Central Lakes College will host the 10th annual Bridges Career Exploration Day on March 10th.

This event, hosted by Bridges Career Academics & Workplace Connection, offers students more than 200 career options to look into.

Cluster teams prepare six months in ahead to put activities together to educate students on what type of skills or education would be required for certain professional positions.

Taylor Archer
