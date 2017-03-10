DONATE

LPTV NEWS

City Of Bemidji Debating Opening Liquor Stores On Sunday

Nathan Green
Mar. 9 2017
Leave a Comment

Minnesota’s liquor laws are changing in a big way. Beginning on July 1st, liquor stores will now have the option of being open on Sundays.

Dennis Weimann has an in-depth look at how the changing landscape could impact the City of Bemidji and its municipal liquor stores.

Nathan Green
Contact the Author Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Sunday Liquor Sales Bill On Its Way To The Governor

Posted on Mar. 3 2017 by

Sanford Center Over Budget In 2016

Posted on Feb. 27 2017 by

Stores One Step Closer To Selling Liquor On Sundays

Posted on Feb. 27 2017 by

Bemidji Water Carnival Location Causes Controversy

Posted on Feb. 9 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Gramma Bette said

Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More

Parenting Pod said

What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More

LilaStern said

We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

0

Golden Apple: Bemidji High School Mock Trial Team States Their Case

Outside of the Social Studies wing at Bemidji High School the mock trial team is cross-examining witnesses and presenting their case. They’re
Posted on Mar. 9 2017

Recently Added

Golden Apple: Bemidji High School Mock Trial Team States Their Case

Posted on Mar. 9 2017

Grand Rapids Girls Basketball Advances To State With OT Win Over Hermantown

Posted on Mar. 9 2017

Four Beavers Named To All-WCHA Teams

Posted on Mar. 9 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.