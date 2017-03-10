City Of Bemidji Debating Opening Liquor Stores On Sunday

- Home
Minnesota’s liquor laws are changing in a big way. Beginning on July 1st, liquor stores will now have the option of being open on Sundays.
Dennis Weimann has an in-depth look at how the changing landscape could impact the City of Bemidji and its municipal liquor stores.
