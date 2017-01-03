Christmas Tree Fires Most Common In January

If you still have your Christmas tree up, you may want to take it down now. The National Fire Protection Association is encouraging people to remove their Christmas trees from their homes because of the amount of fires that they cause during January.

According to the non-profit, nearly 40 percent of U.S. home fires caused by the trees occur in January.

“Christmas trees are combustible items that become increasingly flammable as they continue to dry out,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy, in a statement. “The longer you keep a Christmas tree in your home, the more of a fire hazard it becomes.”

While the organization’s statistics show that these fires are not common, when they do occur, they’re more likely to be serious, according to a press release. On annual average, one of every 34 reported home fires that began with a Christmas tree resulted in a death, compared to one death per 142 total reported home structure fires.

“All Christmas trees can burn, but a dried out tree can become engulfed in flames in a matter of seconds,” said Carli in a press release. “Sadly, over the past couple of years, we’ve seen incidents where Christmas tree fires have resulted in deadly consequences for multiple family members, including young children.”

The association also offers these tips for safely removing lighting and decorations and storing them properly to ensure that they’re in good condition the following season:

Use the gripping area on the plug when unplugging electrical decorations. Never pull the cord to unplug any device from an electrical outlet, as this can harm the wire and insulation of the cord, increasing the risk for shock or electrical fire.

As you pack up light strings, inspect each line for damage, throwing out any sets that have loose connections, broken sockets or cracked or bare wires.

Wrap each set of lights and put them in individual plastic bags, or wrap them around a piece of cardboard.

Store electrical decorations in a dry place away from children and pets where they will not be damaged by water or dampness.