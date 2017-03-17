DONATE

Central Lakes College Nursing Program Ranks In Top 20

Haydee Clotter
Mar. 17 2017
The Nursing program at Central Lakes College has been ranked as one of the top 20 RN programs in the state by RegisteredNursing.org.

RegisteredNursing.org ranked CLC No. 19 on its list based on several factors including how well a program supports students toward licensure and beyond.

“With over 175 years of combined nursing experience, our team is able to provide students in our region a high-quality, affordable option to complete their education and begin working as an RN in just two years,” said Tara Karels, Director of Nursing and Allied Health at CLC.

“Our health care partners allow us to provide patient care experiences in long-term care, clinics and hospital settings. We have a 95 percent job placement rate and many of our graduates go on for their four-year degree in nursing through academic partnerships we have with several colleges and universities.”

