DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Central Lakes College Instructor Attends Presidential Inauguration

Haydee Clotter
Jan. 25 2017
Leave a Comment

Photo Courtesy of CLC: Wenzel and Cardinal Wuerl

Political Science instructor at Central Lakes College (CLC), Steve Wenzel, attended the inauguration of President Trump on Jan. 20. Wenzel had special seating from Congressman Rick Nolan and was able to be close to the Capitol platform where Trump was sworn in as president and delivered his inaugural address.

“I thought President Trump delivered a great address that focused on rebuilding America– both its infrastructure and its national defense and security.  We live in a dangerous world and President Trump, through his words, was telling the American people that he intended to deliver on his campaign promises,” said Wenzel.

Although, Wenzel didn’t have the chance to meet President Trump he did meet the American prelate of the Catholic Church, Cardinal Donald Wuerl of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Common Ground 807 – CLC Agriculture Showcase & Square Dancing

Posted on Jan. 25 2017 by

‘The Unchosen Ones’ Exhibition to Open at CLC

Posted on Jan. 23 2017 by

CLC Helps Students with Food Pantry

Posted on Jan. 19 2017 by

CLC Hosts Luncheon To Plan Bridges Career Exploration Day

Posted on Jan. 5 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Summer Alexander said

That's my brother😭...... Read More

Robert Bellows said

Wow, I love Bzura's whole concept of "pictorial art". Every piece of his art tel... Read More

buddyjake said

This is too bad for those of us in outstate MN who may only be able to get to Be... Read More

BSU Grad said

Poor, poor decision in my opinion. If your goal is to expand your brand you wan... Read More

0

Police Need Your Help Finding Missing Man

The White Bear Lake Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jeffrey Eckblad, 46, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota,
Posted on Jan. 25 2017

Recently Added

Police Need Your Help Finding Missing Man

Posted on Jan. 25 2017

Fishing And Deer Hunting Licenses May Increase

Posted on Jan. 25 2017

Public To Have Access Of Snowplow Cameras

Posted on Jan. 25 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.