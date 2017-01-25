Central Lakes College Instructor Attends Presidential Inauguration

Political Science instructor at Central Lakes College (CLC), Steve Wenzel, attended the inauguration of President Trump on Jan. 20. Wenzel had special seating from Congressman Rick Nolan and was able to be close to the Capitol platform where Trump was sworn in as president and delivered his inaugural address.

“I thought President Trump delivered a great address that focused on rebuilding America– both its infrastructure and its national defense and security. We live in a dangerous world and President Trump, through his words, was telling the American people that he intended to deliver on his campaign promises,” said Wenzel.

Although, Wenzel didn’t have the chance to meet President Trump he did meet the American prelate of the Catholic Church, Cardinal Donald Wuerl of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C.