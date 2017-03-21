Catch-And-Release Summer For Walleyes
Minnesota wildlife officials are imposing another catch-and-release summer for walleyes on popular Mille Lacs Lake, according to the Associated Press.
The restrictions this year include a closure on walleye fishing on Mille Lacs for 21 days, from July 7 to July 27. Anglers can fish for all other species on the east-central Minnesota lake during the 21-day period, including bass, muskies and northerns, but only with artificial bait and lures.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the catch-and-release restrictions are needed to help rebuild Mille Lacs’ struggling walleye population. Catch-and-release regulations were imposed on the premier walleye lake for the first time last season.
Officials say the decision to have a 21-day closure during the walleye season was made after a successful winter season on Mille Lacs drove the walleye harvest higher than expected.
