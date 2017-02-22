Catch-And-Release Season Coming Soon

According to the Associated Press, Walleye anglers face another year of catch-and-release fishing on Mille Lacs Lake.

The Star Tribune reports that Department of Natural Resources officials told the Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee last week to expect a second consecutive catch-and-release season as it tries to rebuild the popular lake’s struggling walleye population.

Central region fisheries manager Brad Parsons says the official rules for 2017 will be announced after terms are negotiated and finalized between the DNR and tribal officials.

The catch-and-release restrictions have been unpopular with resort owners including Terry McQuoid, who think the DNR’s assessment of the walleye population is too low. He says lots of anglers who rented fish houses this winter caught 20 to 40 walleyes in a weekend.