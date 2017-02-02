Cass Lake-Bena High School Bomb Threat

A bomb threat forced the evacuation and early dismissal of students at Cass Lake-Bena High School today.

Superintendent Rochelle Johnson tells Lakeland News students from the middle school and high school were evacuated around 10 a.m. after school officials learned of the threat. Students were taken to the district’s Area Learning Center and were released for the day at 11:30 a.m.

Johnson says the school was cleared by law enforcement around 2:00 p.m. and classes are scheduled to resume tomorrow morning.

This is the second bomb threat at the school in the past two months. The school was also evacuated following a bomb threat on Dec. 2, 2016.

“This will be addressed with the student body tomorrow,” said Johnson. “We take incidents like this very seriously. The safety of our students and staff is our priority.”

Leech Lake Tribal Police officials are not commenting on the incident but Johnson says the investigation into the threat is on-going.