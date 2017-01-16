DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Cass County Sheriff’s Office to Hold ‘Community Outreach Day’

Taylor Archer
Jan. 16 2017
Leave a Comment

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office announces that the next “Community Outreach Day” will be held Thursday, January 19, 2017 from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM at the Sylvan Township Building, located at 12956 24th Avenue SW in Pillager, MN 56473.

The public is invited to come and visit with Sheriff Tom Burch and members of the Sheriff’s Office staff.

The Outreach days provide a good opportunity to learn about initiatives within the Sheriff’s Office. Applications for a Permit to Carry a Firearm or Purchase a Firearm, Alarm Permit Applications and Event Permit Applications will be available. Their portable “Take It To The Box” prescription drug disposal box will be there to dispose old, unneeded prescriptions. Staff can also assist  in signing up for their instant emergency notification program “Nixle.”

Taylor Archer
Contact the Author Taylor Archer
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Two-Vehicle Accident South of Pillager

Posted on Jan. 16 2017 by

Itasca and Cass County Urge Caution Around Area Lakes

Posted on Dec. 19 2016 by

Pillager Football Hopes To Add More Chapters To Storybook Season

Posted on Nov. 11 2016 by

Pillager Man Totals Car Accidentally For Food

Posted on Nov. 10 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Kevin said

Looks a lot like an Iridium flare to me.... Read More

Steph said

Do a google or yahoo search and you will find out how many other sightings there... Read More

Irma said

Great song, Jennifer!!!... Read More

Kaye Tavernier said

Thanks for highlighting Jennifer and her talent. I so enjoyed her beautiful lyr... Read More

0

Brainerd Area’s High-Speed Internet Connection Makes Area Attractive to Companies Expanding with Satellite Offices

According to a press release from Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Center, when it comes to selling rare and unique coins, few companies
Posted on Jan. 16 2017

Recently Added

Brainerd Area's High-Speed Internet Connection Makes Area Attractive to Companies Expanding with Satellite Offices

Posted on Jan. 16 2017

#ForCuyuna Raises $670,000 for Trail Expansion

Posted on Jan. 16 2017

CRMC Health & Wellness Screenings in Brainerd/Baxter

Posted on Jan. 16 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.