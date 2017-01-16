Cass County Sheriff’s Office to Hold ‘Community Outreach Day’

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office announces that the next “Community Outreach Day” will be held Thursday, January 19, 2017 from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM at the Sylvan Township Building, located at 12956 24th Avenue SW in Pillager, MN 56473.

The public is invited to come and visit with Sheriff Tom Burch and members of the Sheriff’s Office staff.

The Outreach days provide a good opportunity to learn about initiatives within the Sheriff’s Office. Applications for a Permit to Carry a Firearm or Purchase a Firearm, Alarm Permit Applications and Event Permit Applications will be available. Their portable “Take It To The Box” prescription drug disposal box will be there to dispose old, unneeded prescriptions. Staff can also assist in signing up for their instant emergency notification program “Nixle.”