Car Runs Off Road Due to Icy Conditions

Beltrami County – A Becide woman was driving southbound on Highway 71 when she lost control on slippery roads Saturday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Deane Watkins, 76, went over the guardrail on Highway 71 of the overpass. Her Toyota Tacoma landed on its roof on westbound Highway 2.

Watkins suffered from non-life threatening injuries, but drivers are urged to be cautious in slippery conditions to prevent accidents.