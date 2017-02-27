Canoe Used To Rescue Man From Lake

A Lake Vermillion man is a hero today after he saved another man whose snowmobile fell through the lake just before 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Fred Reichel noticed two snowmobile racing across the lake, but only one made it to the other side. That’s when Reichel jumped into help, grabbing his canoe and raced to the aid of Ronald Hautla, 70, of Eveleth.

After getting a soaked Hautla back to shore, Reichel and his neighbor immediately put Hautla into Reichel’s hot tub to warm up.

Cook Ambulance and Greenwood Township EMTs arrived on scene and transported Hautla to Cook Hospital to get checked out for hypothermia. According to the Brainerd Dispatch, Hautla did not suffer any major injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.