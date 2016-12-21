DONATE

Candidates Announced For Vacancy In Aitkin County

Dec. 21 2016
The Commission on Judicial Selection announced today it is recommending three candidates to Governor Mark Dayton for consideration to fill the current vacancy in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District. This vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable John R. Solien, and will be chambered at Aitkin in Aitkin County.

David Hermerding. Mr. Hermerding is the Chief Deputy Crow Wing County Attorney, where he prosecutes felony and gross misdemeanor drug cases. Previously, he was an Assistant Crow Wing County Attorney, a managing and staff attorney in the Ninth Judicial District Public Defender’s Office, a partner at Mitchell & Hermerding, and an associate at Ryan, Ruttger & Drake and Erickson Law Offices. Mr. Hermerding is the past president of the Aitkin-Crow Wing County Bar Association, and is also a member of the Mercy Task Force and the Violent Crimes Coordinating Council.

Brook Mallak. Ms. Mallak is a partner at Gammello, Qualley, Pearson & Mallak, PLLC, where she primarily handles cases in litigation, civil, and criminal law. Previously, she was a solo practitioner at Brook Mallak Law Office, P.A., an Assistant Ninth Judicial District Public Defender, and a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Judge Lynn C. Olson, Tenth Judicial District. Ms. Mallak is a member of St. Joseph’s Foundation Board, a Junior Achievement Classroom volunteer, a member of the Minnesota Asian Pacific American Bar Association, a Brainerd Family YMCA volunteer, and a Presenting Yourself mentor.

Mallak had just found out about the news and was humbled to be mentioned.

“I’m honored to have this opportunity and be among those chosen of the talented candidates and would be honored to serve the Ninth Judicial District if I’m chosen,” Mallak said to Lakeland News.

Sarah Winge. Ms. Winge is an Assistant Aitkin County Attorney, where she handles cases in child protection, juvenile delinquency, civil commitment, child support, and guardianships. Previously, she was an associate attorney at Nelson Oyen Torvik, PLLP, and a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Bruce W. Christopherson, Eighth Judicial District. Ms. Winge is a volunteer mock trial judge for the Minnesota State Bar Association and is a member of the Juvenile Law Committee, Child Support Committee, and the Civil Commitment Committee of the Minnesota County Attorney’s Association.

Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District consists of Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau Counties.

