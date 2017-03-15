DONATE

BSU Junior Finalist For College Hockey’s Top Player

Haydee Clotter
Mar. 15 2017
The Hobey Baker Memorial Award honoring college hockey’s top player announced its top candidates for 2017.

Bemidji State University’s Michael Bitzer, Junior, Goalie, is one of ten finalists in the running.

Bitzer has played more minutes than any other tender in the country. He’s established a WCHA record with a 1.40 goals against average during conference games. Besides being the league goalie champion, Bitzer was named WCHA Player of the Year and First Team all-conference. His 1.71 overall goals against average leads the nation as do his six shutouts.

Here are a few more stats on Bitzer:

  • His final record is 22-14-3 – already owns several career goalie records at Bemidji
  • Has a goals against average of 1.71 and save percentage of .932 is fourth in the nation
  • Exercise Science major – volunteers as a gardener at a food shelf; assists youth hockey

The ten finalists were selected by voting from all 60 Division I college hockey head coaches and by online fan balloting. The Hobey Hat Trick (three finalists) will be announced on Mar. 30, 2017, and the Hobey Baker Award winner will be announced Friday, Apr. 7, 2017, from Chicago, IL during the NCAA Frozen Four.

The award announcement will take place at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier. The announcement will be televised live on the NHL Network and can be followed on the Hobey Baker website at 6:00 p.m. ET.

