BSU Football Begins Spring Practices
Coming off their first-ever postseason victory, the Beavers say they are hungrier than ever. BSU officially kicked off spring practices this week, but preparation for the 2017 season has been well underway.
The team does have some holes to fill, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The Beavers lose three starting offensive linemen, and will need some young players to step in to new roles. They also lose their top rusher, three of their top five receivers, and two safeties.
But with a month of spring practices to go, they’re excited to see how things shake out.
