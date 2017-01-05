DONATE

Brainerd Volleyball Will Have New Coach In 2017

Justin Prince
Jan. 5 2017
The Brainerd Volleyball team will have a new head coach beginning next season.

After nine years as head coach, Jared Diem’s contract as coach was terminated following the Warriors’ 2016 campaign along with the contracts of his assistant coaches.

Diem finished his career with an overall record of 108-162 (.400). His teams compiled a 37-70 record against Central Lakes Conference opponents and advanced past the first round of section play three times.

Warriors Activities Director Charlie Campbell told Lakeland News the search for Diem’s replacement is underway, but there is no set timeline.

“The position will be posted soon, and we will reach out to prospective candidates, too,” Campbell said.  “It could be springtime before someone is in place.”

Campbell thanked Diem for his service to the volleyball program which included winning seasons in 2012 and 2014.

“Coach Diem has led the Warrior Volleyball program over the last nine years, and has led the program through some challenging times, like the elimination and eventual adding back of the Middle School programming.”

He continued, “His efforts to revive and grow our program are recognized and appreciated, but I felt we needed new leadership to help our program compete consistently with other programs from the Central Lakes Conference and Region 8AA.”

Lakeland News will have more on this story as it progresses.

