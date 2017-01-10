Brainerd Police Department Offers Relief From Cold Temperatures Through Giving Tree

If you drive past the Brainerd Police Department you might see some interesting objects hanging from a tree outside of their office. Those aren’t Christmas decorations but a gesture of kindness.

The items were knitted by Kristy Yutrzenka and her knitting circle and hung on the tree on Sunday. Originally, Yutrzenka wanted to remain private about her involvement in the project.

The tree is available to anyone. It’s a great example of community members partnering with the Brainerd Police Department to make a difference.