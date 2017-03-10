DONATE

Crosby Mayor Arrested

Brainerd Man Charged With Burglary & Criminal Sexual Conduct

Mar. 10 2017
Gian (Jon) Carlo Admodt

A Brainerd man has been arrested for 1st degree burglary and 5th degree criminal sexual conduct.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says that 35- year- old Gian (Jon) Carlo Aamodt, was arrested Wednesday afternoon after the sheriff’s office received a call from a resident who stated that he arrived home and found an unknown male in his bathroom.

The resident confronted the male, and he ran out of the apartment and into the woods. Shortly after deputies’ arrival, the suspect, Gian (Jon) Carlo Aamodt, was located walking down the road a short distance from the apartment complex. He was extremely intoxicated and was partially dressed.

After further investigation into the incident, deputies learned that Aamodt was previously involved in an altercation at a neighboring apartment where he had gotten into a fight and had been inappropriately grabbing a female in the apartment. Aamodt had left this apartment and gone into another apartment where he was found in the bathroom.

Ammodt was then transported to the Crow Wing County Jail and booked in on Burglary and Criminal Sexual Conduct charges.

 

 

