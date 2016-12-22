Brainerd Girls Basketball To Rely On Speed And Experience
The Warriors are currently 6-2 so far this season while also remaining undefeated in their conference and sitting at 1-2 in their section. Coach Nelson has brought back the majority of last year’s team and while they have the experience, they will also need to rely on their speed to have a successful season.
Brainerd prepares for a big section game against Buffalo Thursday night, and all aspects of their game could use improvement, according to Coach Nelson.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More
Very informative... Read More
Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More
I really enjoyed your interview with Sue Harmon. What a gift she is to quilter... Read More