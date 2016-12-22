Brainerd Girls Basketball To Rely On Speed And Experience

The Warriors are currently 6-2 so far this season while also remaining undefeated in their conference and sitting at 1-2 in their section. Coach Nelson has brought back the majority of last year’s team and while they have the experience, they will also need to rely on their speed to have a successful season.

Brainerd prepares for a big section game against Buffalo Thursday night, and all aspects of their game could use improvement, according to Coach Nelson.