DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Educator Semifinalist For Teacher Of The Year

Haydee Clotter
Mar. 1 2017
Leave a Comment

It began with 132 candidates and now only 37 semifinalists remain for the title of Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Karla Johnson is a ninth grade English teacher at Brainerd High School and is in the running for the honor. Just last year Johnson was announced as Brainerd Teacher of The Year.

A selection panel of 23 community leaders chose the semifinalists from across the state. In late March the panel will review the candidates portfolios before selecting 10 finalists from the group.

The current Minnesota Teacher of The Year, Abdul Wright, will announce his successor at a banquet May 7 at the Radisson Blu Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade and Adult Basic Education teachers, from public or private schools.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

No New Cases Of Chronic Wasting Disease Found

Posted on Mar. 1 2017 by

Two Level 3 Predatory Offenders Are Relocating In Brainerd

Posted on Feb. 24 2017 by

Sen. Al Franken Talks Health Care, Education In Brainerd

Posted on Feb. 20 2017 by

Six Women Crowned At Minnesota United States Pageant

Posted on Feb. 20 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Gramma Bette said

Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More

Parenting Pod said

What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More

LilaStern said

We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

0

Foster Parent Facing Two Charges In Death Of Two Year Old

Beltrami County has charged a woman with neglect of a child and contributing to need for child protection or services stemming from the drowning
Posted on Mar. 1 2017

Recently Added

Foster Parent Facing Two Charges In Death Of Two Year Old

Posted on Mar. 1 2017

New Hours For Sanford Bemidji Walk-in Clinic

Posted on Mar. 1 2017

Skating Club Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Posted on Mar. 1 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.