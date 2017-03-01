Brainerd Educator Semifinalist For Teacher Of The Year

It began with 132 candidates and now only 37 semifinalists remain for the title of Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Karla Johnson is a ninth grade English teacher at Brainerd High School and is in the running for the honor. Just last year Johnson was announced as Brainerd Teacher of The Year.

A selection panel of 23 community leaders chose the semifinalists from across the state. In late March the panel will review the candidates portfolios before selecting 10 finalists from the group.

The current Minnesota Teacher of The Year, Abdul Wright, will announce his successor at a banquet May 7 at the Radisson Blu Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade and Adult Basic Education teachers, from public or private schools.