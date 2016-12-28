Boating Deaths High In Minnesota

Boating deaths in Minnesota are high even with efforts to prevent people from going out into the water while under the influence, according to the Associated Press.

The state Department of Natural Resources reports there were 17 boating-related deaths in Minnesota in 2016 and 18 in 2015, that was an 11-year high.

The main factor of these boating deaths and accidents is alcohol and boating while intoxicated citations jumped to 106 this year in the state.