Blackduck Man Dies From Early December Crash

A Blackduck man has died as the result of a crash that happened on December 5th.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 26- year- old Job Rivera, was seriously injured when the 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix he was driving southbound on Highway 71 lost control and crossed the centerline, where it struck the passenger side of a 2001 GMC Sierra traveling northbound.

The state patrol reports, the road was slushy and slippery and all three individuals involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts. Rivera and the two occupants of the Sierra were taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

According to a post on Rivera’s GoFundMe page, Rivera was flown to the Sanford Fargo Medical Center where he was put in a “coma like sedated state.”

A post on the page dated December 20th says, Rivera’s family is attempting to raise $15,000 to cover medical and memorial costs.

If you would like to make a donation you can visit Job Rivera’s GoFundMe page at:https://www.gofundme.com/medical-expenses-relief-for-job.