BHS Vocalmotive Show Choir Preparing For Season

Josh Peterson
Jan. 12 2017
For 22 years the Bemidji High School Vocalmotive Show Choir has showcased some of Bemidji’s best talent. We got a sneak peak at their final dress rehearsal before they compete this weekend.

The music, the moves, the mood…it’s all part of Bemidji High School’s Vocalmotive Show Choir’s latest competition show. But for those enjoying the show, you get the experience of entering the show choir’s state of mind.

For Vocalmotives members, the show is a chance to work as a team, explore, and learn. For some, it’s also their first attempt at performing, creating an opportunity for even more growth.

Not all the hard work and performing happens on the stage. During the performance a team of techies and a show choir band help pull the entire show together.

With over 70 members in Vocalmotive, everyone is a team player and works together to put on the best show possible, that is why for some, being part of the program has taught them some life long lessons.

With their competition season set to start this weekend in Onalaska, Wisconsin, Vocalmotive is ready for showtime synergy!

If you would like to see the show choir perform, their annual dinner show will be held next week at Bemidji High School. For more information and tickets you can call (218) 766-1080.

