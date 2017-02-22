DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Beware of W-2 Scam

Haydee Clotter
Feb. 22 2017
Leave a Comment

Non-profit organizations and school districts are now at risk of getting scammed, according to the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota (BBB).

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says the “W-2” scam is carried out by criminals who disguise an email to make it look like it came from a top executive or business colleague. The IRS says the phony email is sent to the company or organization’s accounting or human resources department, typically asking for a list of all of the company’s W-2 tax forms, employees’ dates of birth and Social Security numbers. 

“Criminals are now focusing on consumers’ personal information because it has a potentially much larger payout than run-of-the-mill credit card fraud,” said Susan Adams Loyd, President and CEO of Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota.

This scheme was made aware in 2016 and the individuals behind it want to use personal information to file fraudulent tax returns. The cybercriminal then sends an additional email, asking that a wire transfer be made to a specific account outside of the company.

Newer targets of the W-2 scam include, school districts, healthcare providers, chain restaurants, temporary staffing agencies, tribal casinos and delivery companies. This scheme has already successfully targeted a Twin Cities school district in recent days.

The fake emails may say, “Can you send me the updated list of employees with full details (Name, Social Security Number, date of birth, home address and salary),” or “Kindly send me the individual 2016 W-2 (PDF) and earnings summary of all W-2 of our company staff for a quick review.”

These are a few steps to follow to prevent being a victim of this scam:

  • Re-evaluate workplace procedures – The simplest way for criminals to run these operations is if a business lacks the checks and balances necessary to protect employees’ and clients’ information and requests for money transfers by untraceable means.
  •   Meet with all employees – In the past, this type of activity was not something companies or non-profits gave much thought to.  Make sure all employees understand how these schemes work.
  • Review written policies – Implement organizational policies to prevent the W-2 and similar office scams from succeeding. This will not only help existing employees, but others who join your organization so that they too will be on their guard.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

USPS Warns Of Email Virus

Posted on Nov. 15 2016 by

BBB Warns Of Fake Tickets Ahead Of Vikings, Packers Game

Posted on Sep. 13 2016 by

I.R.S. Scam in Full Swing

Posted on Aug. 19 2016 by

Skates up for the Babe City Rollers, Fundraises for Local Charity

Posted on May. 30 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

Langer said

Great idea to go over the stage towards people!!... Read More

Weeser1 said

Well, people need to think. That was not smart at all.... Read More

D said

Wow Last time an under aged kid puled a knife and Bemidji cop got scared pissed... Read More

0

Airport Wait Times May Become Shorter For You

According to the Associated Press, travelers who don’t want to wait in long lines during security checkpoints at Minneapolis-St. Paul
Posted on Feb. 22 2017

Recently Added

Airport Wait Times May Become Shorter For You

Posted on Feb. 22 2017

Grand Rapids Boys Hockey Wins Against Andover In Section 7AA

Posted on Feb. 22 2017

Agreement Made Concerning Water And Sewer Extensions For Gene Dillon Elementary

Posted on Feb. 22 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.