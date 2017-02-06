Bemidji Ward 4 Special Election Absentee Ballots Available

For those unable to get to the polls to vote for the Bemidji City Council Ward 4 Seat, absentee ballots are now available.

The Special Election for the Bemidji City Council Ward 4 Council seat will be held on March 14, 2017 at the Bemidji City Hall. If you are unable to go to the poll on March 14, you may vote absentee in person at City Hall or by mail.

You must be a resident in Ward 4 to vote in this election. An application is available on the City’s website to request a ballot. If you have any questions, call the Clerk’s office at 759-3570.